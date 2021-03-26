Скачать
Пятница, 26.03.2021
Смертельное торнадо в США: разрушения сняли на фото и видео
Пульт тоже в целлофане? Украинцев развеселили странности при обысках дачи Медведчука (фото)
Украина официально признала Россию военным противником (документ)
Украина официально признала Россию военным противником (документ)
Новый рекорд COVID-19 в Украине: в каких регионах ситуация хуже всего 26 марта
Новый рекорд COVID-19 в Украине: в каких регионах ситуация хуже всего 26 марта
Украина второй день кряду обновила рекорд заболеваемости COVID-19 с начала пандемии
Украина второй день кряду обновила рекорд заболеваемости COVID-19 с начала пандемии

Смертельное торнадо в США: разрушения сняли на фото и видео

Смертельное торнадо в США: разрушения сняли на фото и видео
Обновлено 09:45 Сегодня

В результате торнадо в американском штате Алабама были разрушены десятки тысяч домов, и множество жителей лишились электричества. В сети показали кадры последствий стихийного бедствия.

Об этом сообщили пользователи соцсети Твиттер.

Фото последствия торнадо, опубликованные очевидцами:

Видео с места событий:

Стоит напомнить, что 23 марта в Австралии произошло масштабное наводнение, впервые за 60 лет. Граждан атакуют пауки и рептилии, спасающиеся от прорыва дамбы.

Дмитрий Недилько
Автор: Дмитрий Недилько
Просмотры: 243

Все по теме:

США, Алабама, Торнадо.
