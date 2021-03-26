Смертельное торнадо в США: разрушения сняли на фото и видео

В результате торнадо в американском штате Алабама были разрушены десятки тысяч домов, и множество жителей лишились электричества. В сети показали кадры последствий стихийного бедствия.

Об этом сообщили пользователи соцсети Твиттер.

Фото последствия торнадо, опубликованные очевидцами:

Praying for all the lives lost and impacted by the tornadoes in Alabama today. It has been devastating and very difficult to see some of the damage throughout our area. Thank you to the thousands of first responders and crews helping in our communities. #alwx pic.twitter.com/P3ZkdgUigB — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) March 25, 2021

One of the first images I’ve seen come out of Newnan. Today was a horrendous day for the South, with death and damage from violent tornadoes. Send good juju to these folks whose lives will no doubt be turned upside down pic.twitter.com/46vnAZBIVG — Nicole Andersen (@nic_andersen) March 26, 2021

Видео с места событий:

Very thankful for The Lord’s protection during the tornadoes this afternoon. Marianne, Caden, Madelyn, Layla, Hazel, Flynn, and I are all okay. Praying for the Oak Mountain community! pic.twitter.com/FgTDdtAWLw — Riley White (@hurdle4Him) March 25, 2021

