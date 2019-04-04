Выборы Президента 2019
Четверг, 04.04.2019
АМКУ оштрафовал 22 компании, поставляющие продукты питания для армии
ЕСПЧ передал России жалобы родственников жертв MH17
Роналду восстановился и сможет сыграть в четвертьфинале Лиги чемпионов
Популярный украинский художник презентует свои работы в Нью-Йорке
Первые публикации от принца Гарри в Instagram

19:29 Сегодня Телеграф 24tv.ua Фото: Instagram

Новости шоу бизнеса: Пока герцогиня Меган Маркл отдыхает в декретном отпуске, принц Гарри оставляет фотоотчеты о своих встречах.

Первые снимки принца Гарри рассказывают нам о проведении очередного благотворительного мероприятия.

Встреча принца состоялась вместе с семьями молодых людей, где обсуждались психические проблемы и психологическое состояние здоровья молодого поколения.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Today The Duke of Sussex met with families, children and young adults at @Ymcaenglandandwales in South Ealing as a continuation of his dedicated work in the mental health space. “There continues to be huge progress in smashing the stigma that surrounds mental health, but let’s keep normalising the conversation. Let’s keep reminding each other that it’s okay to not be okay, and to listen to each other. After all, how we think determines how we act, how we feel, and how we treat ourselves and those around us.” -The Duke of Sussex. It takes courage, strength and honesty, but talking through your mental health issues often becomes the key to dealing with them. Just like physical exercise, which we all know is good for us; we have to care for our minds as much as we do for our bodies. 1 in 4 people will experience a mental health problem at some point in their lives. It is a part of all of us. Have an unashamed conversation on how you feel, be empowered to share your story and you will see you are not alone. For more information visit @heads_together.⁣ -Royal Communications / PA

Публикация от The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

Принц Гарри на детском уроке балета забавно исполнил па (Видео)

"Сегодня герцог Сассекский встретился с семьями, детьми и молодыми людьми в центре YMCA в Южном Илинге, тем самым посвятив себя работе в области психического здоровья", - говорилось в комментариях поста в Instagram от лиц королевской семьи..

Принц Гарри, Instagram, Меган Маркл, Фото о мероприятиях, YMCA, Южная Илинг.
Столтенберг: Россия превращает мир в более опасное место
День в ООС: Оккупанты шесть раз обстреляли позиции ВСУ
Зеленский призвал Тимошенко стать рефери на дебатах с Порошенко
Первые публикации от принца Гарри в Instagram
