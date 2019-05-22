Рианна впервые представила свою коллекцию элитной одежды

Поп-певица Рианна не спешит возвращаться в мир шоу-бизнеса, зато практикует в дизайнерской сфере. 22 мая звезда впервые представила свою коллекцию элитной одежды, которую она разработала совместно с французским брендом Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH).
О такой коллаборации Рианна рассказала еще в середине мая 2019 года. А чтобы подогреть интерес поклонников к линейке одежды, артистка снялась для первой digital-обложки в истории The NYTimes Style Magazine.
Рианна примерила любимые платья-рубашки, объемные жакеты и брюки. А вот в комментарии журналистам она призналась, что именно такими коллаборациями артистка стремится показать другую сторону своего творчества.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Exclusive: A first look at #Rihanna's new fashion line @Fenty, created in partnership with #LVMH. For her next act, the pop star will become the first black woman in charge of a major luxury fashion house in Paris. Here, @badgalriri opens up about what this means to her: “You’re going to be black wherever you go. And I don’t know if it’s unfortunate or fortunate, because I love being black. So, sorry for those who don’t like it — that’s the first thing you see before you even hear my voice. There are also other factors: I’m young. I’m new to the family. I’m a woman. Those factors do come into play, but I will not apologize for them, and I will not back down from being a woman, from being black, from having an opinion. I’m running a company and that’s exactly what I came here to do. I don’t know if it makes people uncomfortable or not, but that’s not even my business, you know? I do know that the reason I’m here is not because I’m black. It’s because of what I have to offer. That’s what they’re invested in. And the fact that I’m black is just that: a fact.” Click the link in our bio for Rihanna's full conversation with the playwright @JeremyOHarris, and to see more exclusive images of her new clothing line. Photographed by @KristinLeeMoolman, styled by @SuzanneKoller, makeup by @lauren.parsons, hair by Yusef (@yusefhairnyc), manicure by Jenny Longworth (@jennynails), set design by Andrew Tomlinson (@tomotattle).
"Я очень медленно развивалась в мире моды. Сначала просто покупала, что есть, потом люди стали отмечать мой собственный стиль, потом я стала выпускать коллаборации. Я не хотела просто назвать что-то своим именем и продать лицензию на использование. Мне интересно делать что-то самой, поэтому хочу добиться уважения как к дизайнеру", – рассказала о собственной коллекции Рианна.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
#Rihanna has the phrase “Never a failure. Always a lesson.” as a tattoo, inked backward so she can read it in the mirror. “How you gonna learn without making mistakes?” she asked the playwright @JeremyOHarris in an exclusive interview for T. Click the link in our bio to read their full conversation, and to see more of her new clothing line @Fenty — created in partnership with @LVMH. Photographed by @KristinLeeMoolman, styled by @SuzanneKoller, makeup by @lauren.parsons, hair by Yusef (@yusefhairnyc), manicure by Jenny Longworth (@jennynails), set design by Andrew Tomlinson (@tomotattle).
К слову, впервые Louis Vuitton поставил главным дизайнером линейки одежды темнокожую женщину. Такой факт изрядно повлиял на Рианну, ведь она до сих пор не может поверить, что ей доверили такую важную работу.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
“I want to be as disruptive as possible,” says #Rihanna. “The brand is not traditional. There is no runway show. It’s a new way of doing things because I believe that this is where fashion is going to go eventually.” When Fenty.com goes live on May 29, it will be one of few luxury brands to commit fully to online sales: There are no plans for runway shows, flagship boutiques or third-party sales through department stores. New clothes will instead “drop” each month on the website, similar to the model pioneered by the streetwear brand Supreme. Click the link in our bio for more on @badgalriri's new fashion line @Fenty, created in partnership with @LVMH. Photographed by @KristinLeeMoolman, styled by @SuzanneKoller, makeup by @lauren.parsons, hair by Yusef (@yusefhairnyc), manicure by Jenny Longworth (@jennynails), set design by Andrew Tomlinson (@tomotattle).
Я даже сначала не знала об этом, а потом стала переспрашивать: "Вы уверены? Вы точно проверили эту информацию?" Я до сих пор не могу поверить. Я так горжусь собой, – отметила Рианна.
Сейчас артистка готовит к показу свою дебютную коллекцию. Согласно анонсу, в продажу одежда поступит уже 29 мая.