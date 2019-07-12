Скачать
Пятница, 12.07.2019
Нацгвардейца Маркива приговорили в Италии к 24 годам лишения свободы
Порошенко раскритиковал "новую люстрацию" Зеленского
Мерседес не без вылетов стал лучшим на 2-й практике Гран-при Британии
Отомстили: фанаты "Игры престолов" поиздевались над сценаристами сериала
Популярного певца R.Kelly обвинили в изнасиловании несовершеннолетней девушки

Новости шоу бизнеса: Об этом сообщает издание The New York Times.

Одними из 13 пунктов, по которым обвиняется R Kelly, детская порнография, совращение несовершеннолетних, сексуальные домогательства и прочее.

Представители правоохранительных органов отметили, что для дальнейшего судебного рассмотрения скандальный артист будет доставлен в Нью-Йорк. Добавим, что певцу грозит тюремный срок от шести до 30 лет.

"Обвинительный акт включает в себя обвинения в детской порнографии, совращении несовершеннолетних, а также в уклонении от правосудия", – заявил помощник окружного прокурора в штате Иллинойс Джозеф Фитцпатрик.

Американский артист неоднократно фигурировал в уголовных делах. В 1994 году R.Kelly тайно женился на певице Aaliyah, которой на тот момент было всего 15 лет.

Джастин Бибер признался, что мечтает о дочери

В конце февраля 2019 года сразу 4 человека заявили, что были жертвами сексуального домогательства артиста. По словам потерпевших, преступления артист совершал с 1998 до 2010 годов. Тогда вероятные жертвы изнасилования не были совершеннолетними. Ранее же, в 2001 году, певца обвинила в домогательствах 17-летняя девушка, а в 2002-м на него подали еще два иска. Также его обвиняли в съемке детской порнографии.

R Kelly, Обвинение, Детская порнография, Американский музыкант, Роберт Сильвестр Келли.
Луценко вызвали на допрос в НАБУ
Открыт конкурс на главу Госгеокадастра
Мост или отставка: Зеленский договорился с мэром Днепра
День фотографа 2019: интересные факты о празднике
