Никки Рид снялась в новой фотосессии известного глянца

Большинство зрителей знают Никки Рид как звезду "Сумерек" и возлюбленную Йена Сомерхолдера, однако не все в курсе, сколько сил она бросает на борьбу за чистоту окружающей среды. Об этом актриса на днях поговорила с изданием Shape.
По словам Никки, до людей нужно доносить правильные посылы:
"Я не идеальная, но я осознаю, что должна равноценно платить за ресурсы, которые использую. Моя теория состоит в том, что как только вы осознаете свое влияние на планету, вы уже не можете оставаться равнодушными. Зная о преимуществах многоразовых бутылок для воды и продуктовых сумках, вы начнете брать их с собой. Зная о проблемах с нехваткой воды, вы не будете расточительно оставлять кран открытым. Вы начнете смотреть на мир по-другому. Вы станете прилагать дополнительные усилия, потому что ваша совесть не позволит вам сидеть, сложа руки. Быть ленивым легко, но так же легко быть внимательным и сострадательным."
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
You may know #NikkiReed from her role as Rosalie in the darkly romantic Twilight saga, but it's actually the actress' interest in environmental impact that has us tuned in these days. “I’m not perfect, I’m just aware of the rent I owe for the resources I use. My theory is that once you are aware of your impact on the planet, you can’t become unaware. Once you know about the benefits of reusable water bottles and grocery bags, you make an effort to bring them with you. Once you know about water shortage issues, you don’t leave the sink running. You can't. You see the world differently. You make the extra effort because your own conscious wouldn’t allow you not to. It’s easy to be lazy, but its also easy to be considerate and compassionate." Tap the link in bio for how the environmental activist will make you think differently about your day-to-day choices. : @maxabadian
Рид является основательницей компании BaYou With Love, выпускающую экологически чистые средства по уходу за собой и ювелирные украшения, изготовленные в сотрудничестве с Dell из материнских плат старых компьютеров.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
5am dates. That’s how we roll. I’ve always been a morning person but getting up to watch the sun rise with your partner is so powerful and so bonding. Usually one of us is up with the baby allowing the other person to soak up the last few minutes of much needed sleep, but rarely do we both get up before the house is awake to spend that time together. Before the world is awake, before the cars get on the road and the cell phones start ringing, we are met with a good morning melody of chirps and peeps. A wake up song from the trees. Silent appreciation caught on camera by our sweet friend who met us right after with tea for this magical moment #mcm @wildgoatevents
Ее супруг Йен в 2010 году стал основателем фонда по охране окружающей среды Ian Somerhalder Foundation, за деятельность которой супруги в 2017 году получили гуманитарную награду Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch Humanitarian Tribute.