Герцогиня Сассекская представила дебютную капсульную коллекцию одежды (Фото, Видео)

Уже сегодня, 12 сентября, Меган Маркл показала результаты своей работы, которая стала ее своеобразным официальным возвращением к исполнению королевских обязанностей.
Королевская чета не только объявила об открытии линии одежды, но и показала снимки процесса создания наряда.
По официальным данным, капсульную коллекцию Меган Маркл разработала для поддержки благотворительной организации Smart Works, что в западном Лондоне. Линию одежды создали в сотрудничестве с дизайнером Мишей Нонной, а также представителями брендов Marks&Spencer, John Lewis и Jigsaw. Наряды помогут женщинам, которые обращаются за помощью в благотворительную организацию, выглядеть стильно и уверенно во время их собеседований в поисках работы.
"После переезда в Великобританию мне было очень важно встретиться с общинами и организациями, которые занимаются благотворительностью, и сделать все возможное, чтобы помочь им... Сегодня, через год, я с удовольствием объявляю запуск очередной инициативы женщин, которые поддерживают других, и сообщества, которое работает ради общественного блага", – отметила Меган Маркл.
Известно, что капсульная коллекция состоит из пяти комплектов, которые сделаны в классическом стиле. В частности, в линию одежды вошли рубашки, классические брюки, блейзеры, платья и аксессуары. В рекламную фотосессию Меган Маркл пригласила не моделей, а представительниц проекта.
Известно, что в течение двух недель коллекция поступит в продажу. Наряды, разработанные Меган Маркл, британцы смогут приобрести непосредственно в Smart Works, или же в магазинах брендов, с которыми герцогиня сотрудничала во время подготовки коллекции к запуску. Половину средств, вырученных от продаж, передадут на развитие благотворительного проекта.
"Работая с несколькими компаниями, а не одной, мы показали, как можем коллективно расширять свои силы. Это еще один слой этой истории общего успеха, поэтому я так горжусь, что являюсь частицей этого", – добавила Меган Маркл.
О дебютной линейке одежды журналисты говорили еще 22 августа 2019 года. Тогда инсайдеры западных СМИ заявляли, что Меган Маркл стремится помочь организации Smart Works, где она является королевским патроном. В сети герцогиня Сассекская опубликовала видео, на котором видно, как она встречается с женщинами, которые обратились к благотворителям за помощью в поиске работы.
Когда герцогиня посетила впервые Smart Works, у Меган Маркл возникла идея Меган Маркл неожиданно посетила благотворительную организацию: видео создать наряды, которые будут носить участницы благотворительной программы. Впоследствии принц Гарри помог жене привлечь к сотрудничеству известные бренды и дизайнеров, которые согласились продавать одежду и отдавать часть средств на развитие проекта. Несмотря на такую значительную помощь герцогиня сама контролировала процесс пошива одежды: от эскизов до конечного результата.