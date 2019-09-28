Скачать
Суббота, 28.09.2019
Гончарук: Доверие к Украине в мире постепенно восстанавливается
Осенние тропики: новая неделя начнется с тепла и дождей
Английский топ-клуб могут исключить из Кубка лиги
Мода 2019: стильные тенденции мужской одежды осень-зима (Фото)
Меган Маркл посетила место жестокого убийства 19-летней студентки (Фото)

11:53 Сегодня Телеграф 24tv.ua Фото: pinterest.com

Новости шоу бизнеса:38-летняя Меган Маркл не могла не посетить место, где несколько недель назад жестоко убили 19-летнюю студентку.

В программе тура герцогов Сассекских по Африке были запланированы не только официальные встречи, но и ряд мероприятий, на которых они будут обсуждать вопросы безопасности, охраны здоровья, а также гендерного неравенства. 

В конце августа в столице Южной Африки, в Кейптауне, 42-летний сотрудник почты жестоко убил 19-летнюю студентку, которая пришла получить свою посылку.

Ужасная история сразу же получила огласку, а особого внимания ей предоставили герцоги Сассекские, у которых уже был запланирован тур в этот город. 

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

“Simi kunye kulesisimo” – ‘We stand together in this moment’ The Duchess of Sussex has tied a ribbon at the site where 19-year-old Cape Town student Uyinene Mrwetyana was murdered last month, to pay her respects and to show solidarity with those who have taken a stand against gender based violence and femicide. Over the last month in Capetown, protests erupted through the streets in outrage over GBV in South Africa. The Duke and Duchess had been following what had happened from afar and were both eager to learn more when they arrived in South Africa. The Duchess spoke to the mother of Uyinene this week to relay their condolences. Visiting the site of this tragic death and being able to recognise Uyinene, and all women and girls effected by GBV (specifically in South Africa, but also throughout the world) was personally important to The Duchess. Uyinene’s death has mobilised people across South Africa in the fight against gender based violence, and is seen as a critical point in the future of women’s rights in South Africa. The Duchess has taken private visits and meetings over the last two days to deepen her understanding of the current situation and continue to advocate for the rights of women and girls. For more information on the recent events in South Africa, please see link in bio. #AmINext

Публикация от The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

Поскольку Меган Маркл активно выступает за феминизм, а также поднимает вопрос гендерного неравенства и домашнего насилия и убийств женщин, она не могла остаться в стороне. На днях 38-летняя герцогиня тайно посетила место, о котором после трагедии знает едва ли не каждый житель ЮАР.

Меган Маркл показала миру 4-месячного сына (Видео)

Она присоединилась к инициативе местных, которые создали импровизированный мемориал в знак памяти убитой студентки Уинене Мрветьяна.

Меган Маркл завязала желтую ленту возле почтового офиса, где оставила трогательное послание: "В этой ситуации мы вместе с вами. Гарри и Меган, 26 сентября 2019 года".

Королевская семья, Знаменитость, Меган Маркл, Южной Африки.
