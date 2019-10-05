Скачать
Суббота, 05.10.2019
Инцидент с журналистом: Мендель вызвали на заседание комитета ВР по вопросам свободы слова
Началось?: в Шотландии проходит стотысячный митинг за независимость
Сборная Украины вышла в 1/8 финала Чемпионата мира (Видео)
Sia тяжело больна: от чего страдает австралийская певица (Фото)

Sia тяжело больна: от чего страдает австралийская певица (Фото)
Новости шоу бизнеса:

Новости шоу бизнеса:43-летняя австралийская певица Sia страдает от неврологического расстройства - синдрома Элерса-Данлоса.

Об этом певица впервые сообщила в своем микроблоге в твиттере. Синдром Элерса-Данлоса также называют "гиперэластичность кожи".

Sia решила заговорить о заболевании с целью поддержки других людей, которые страдают от физической или эмоциональной боли. Женщина написала, что жизнь сложна, но "надо помнить, что вы – не одиноки".

"Привет. Я страдаю от неврологического заболевания, синдрома Элерса-Данлоса, и я просто хотела сказать тому, кто страдает от боли, будь то физическая или эмоциональная, я люблю тебя, продолжай держаться. Жизнь тяжела. Боль деморализует, но вы не одни", – заявила Sia.

Синдром Элерса-Данлоса – это группа генетических расстройств соединительной ткани, которая поражает по крайней мере одного из 5 тысяч человек во всем мире .. Симптомы могут включать сверхгибкость конечностей, боли в суставах, эластичность кожи и ненормальное образование рубцов.

Надя Дорофеева опубликовала новое фото со своими любимыми артистами

Разновидностью синдрома Элерса-Данлоса, которая подавляет способность ее организма вырабатывать коллаген, страдает 28-летняя Сара Гертс. Женщина в течение долгого времени стеснялась своей кожи, которая является морщинистой и неэластичной.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

"Babe you'll always be my WCW" - @brianaberglund With the looong weeekend and its activities my body is definitely paying for it & needed some much needed relief and rest..the mild heat helps aid my joints and the pool helps with water therapy exercises to help keep and gain my little muscle mass..i try to maintain my exercises as much as possible and try not to push my body too far and be aware of my limits. I truly love this recent shoot we were able to do, & it's natural beauty.. I hope everyone had a wonderful weekend and fabulous day Suit - @forever21 which are actually some of my favorite suits given their fabric and overall fit. I also really dislike straps and they have an array of strapless suits, thank you forever21 #wcw #f21xme #week #wednesday #pool #summer #happy #lovinglife #goodvibes #swimsuit #natural #blessed #love #ehlersdanlossyndrome #effyourbeautystandards #inmyskiniwin #perfectlyimperfect #loveyourbody #loveyourlines #selflove #beyou #bebeautiful #bodypositive #goodlife #bodylove #ilovemybody #thisisme #real #model #sorrynotsorry

Публикация от Sara Geurts (@sarageurts)

Но со временем Сара поняла, что не стоит скрывать свое тело. Поэтому Гертс научилась любить себя и начала откровенно делиться снимками в социальных сетях.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

The week has been alot BUT today marks one year since working with this UHH-MAZINGG team @herringandherring and these photos are some of my FAVS!! Looking back at these photos I never would have guessed that I'd be where I am now, both physically and mentally. This past year has brought a lot of surprises, some negative and positive, but these photos remind me of what I love to do and why we do it. Working with this incredible team last year was an unforgettable opportunity and one that also yielded supportive and life long friends. I can't thank them enough for all they've done and do. I hope you enjoy these photos as much as I do as they reassure my mindset that no matter what life throws at me I will not give up. I will do all I can when I can to aid and help others with EDS or on their own journey of self love. Thank you all for your never ending love and support as it is what keep me going daily. Love you all so much & thank you. Photography: @herringanherring Stylist: @Jasonrembert Makeup: @akikoowada Hair: @kiriyoshiki Nails: @erierilady #weekend #saturday #magazine #newyork #feature #influencer #love #natural #summer #photography #photoshoot #ehlersdanlossyndrome #inmyskiniwin #loveyourbody #loveyourlines #selflove #beyou #bebeautiful #blessed #happy #inspire #embrace #beauty #model #real #ilovemybody #bodypositive #thisisme #goodvibes #beautiful

Публикация от Sara Geurts (@sarageurts)

Напомним, что Анджелина Джоли появилась на премьере фильма "Малефисенты 2" в "живом" платье. Сейчас 44-летняя Анджелина Джоли находится в Японии: вместе с актерским составом звезда посетила премьерный показ фильма "Малефисента: Владычица тьмы".

Фото, Сиа, Сара Герц, Австралийская певица, Синдром Элерса-Данлоса, Гиперэластичность кожи.
