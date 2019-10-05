Sia тяжело больна: от чего страдает австралийская певица (Фото)

Об этом певица впервые сообщила в своем микроблоге в твиттере. Синдром Элерса-Данлоса также называют "гиперэластичность кожи".

Sia решила заговорить о заболевании с целью поддержки других людей, которые страдают от физической или эмоциональной боли. Женщина написала, что жизнь сложна, но "надо помнить, что вы – не одиноки".

"Привет. Я страдаю от неврологического заболевания, синдрома Элерса-Данлоса, и я просто хотела сказать тому, кто страдает от боли, будь то физическая или эмоциональная, я люблю тебя, продолжай держаться. Жизнь тяжела. Боль деморализует, но вы не одни", – заявила Sia.

Hey, I'm suffering with chronic pain, a neurological disease, ehlers danlos and I just wanted to say to those of you suffering from pain, whether physical or emotional, I love you, keep going. Life is fucking hard. Pain is demoralizing, and you're not alone.

— sia (@Sia) October 4, 2019