Кейт Миддлтон перестала скрывать беременность

Герцогиня Кембриджская все чаще подогревает слухи о вероятной беременности, подбирая провокационные образы.
Известно, что королевская чета принца Уильяма и Кейт Миддлтон находится в 5-дневном официальном туре в Пакистане. Последний раз они здесь были 10 лет.
Во второй день тура они совершили три официальных выхода, последний из которых состоялся в Pakistan Monument в Исламабаде.
It is our great pleasure to join you here this evening on our first official visit to Pakistan. I would like to begin by saying bahut shukria to you all for making us so welcome in your country. Stood here with this magnificent monument behind me, I am struck by the great strides Pakistan has made since its birth seventy-two years ago. The view from this hill would have been quite different when my grandmother, The Queen, first visited over half a century ago. Looking out, one would have seen the beginnings of a city under construction, yet to become the great capital that it is today. And with successive visits by my mother and my father, this view has continued to change, with the city constantly growing and with it my family’s affection for Pakistan. Take a look at our Stories to see more from The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s first full day of their visit to Pakistan.
At the iconic Pakistan National Monument The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated the very best of Pakistani music and culture, as well as highlighting the prosperous UK-Pakistan relationship. The Duke and Duchess met well-known individuals from business, the creative arts, the Pakistan music and film industry, and members of Government. Thank you to the people of Pakistan for offering such a warm welcome to The Duke and Duchess on the first full day of their visit to the country! PA @UKinPakistan #RoyalVisitPakistan #Pakistan
Мероприятие, которое было организовано британским верховным комиссаром, отметил достижения пакистанской музыки и культуры, а также подчеркнул важность британо-пакистанских отношений. На прием герцоги Кембриджские прибыли в местном транспорте - разрисованном тук-туке.
Для события Кейт Миддлтон выбрала изумрудное блестящее платье с длинными рукавами от Jenny Packham с сумочкой в тон и массивными золотистыми сережками. На одном из фото заметно, как Кейт держит руки под животом, из-за чего фанаты вовсю стали обсуждать предполагаемую четвертую беременность герцогини, о которой идут слухи не один месяц.
Принц Уильям в свою очередь был одет в шервани – длинное мужское полупальто или пиджак, которые носят в странах Южной Азии – от бренда Naushemian.