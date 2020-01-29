Скачать
Вспышки коронавируса: Украина хочет запретить своим гражданам поездки в Китай
Кабмин ликвидирует "морские инспекции" из-за неэффективности
Шахтер потерпел первое поражение в 2020 году (Видео)
Какой завтра праздник: приметы и обряды на 30 января
Бабушка в гневе: Елизавета II "отняла" любимое обязательство принца Гарри и Меган Маркл

Новости шоу бизнеса:Отныне герцоги Сассекские лишены роли послов молодежи стран Содружества.

Нелегкое решение Меган Маркл и принца Гарри сложить королевские полномочия привели к  скандальным последствиям.

Как сообщают западные СМИ, королева Елизавета II лишила герцогов Сассекских любимой работы, а именно роли послов молодежи стран Содружества. Такая новость очень огорчила чету, ведь даже на свадебном платье Меган Маркл присутствовали 53 цветка, символизирующих страны Содружества.

В почетной миссии герцоги Сассекских налаживали дружелюбные отношения с молодыми людьми и лидерами Содружества, а также обсуждали с ними социальные, экологические и экономические вопросы.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

While in Johannesburg today, The Duchess of Sussex visited Victoria Yards, which celebrates the power of community, bringing local artisans and “makers” together to rebuild, support and learn from each other on a holistic level. It was an exceptional afternoon where The Duchess had the chance to connect with the children and founders of the phenomenal programme for kids’ development Timbuktu in The Valley. She was also struck by the local denim designer who founded eponymous brand Tshepo who shared this info about the logo for his line: “The crown on my jeans represents the three ladies who raised me. Enjoy wearing this crown.” Such a beautiful and touching sentiment! Artists, artisans, sculptors, metal workers and carpenters are all part of the fabric of Victoria Yards, but it also utilizes the power of The DICE programme which supports several other local organisations in their work with marginalised youth and women. These include: 94 Colours (run by The Duchess’ guides for the day, Hector and Sibusiso), CDP (a development programme for young unemployed and marginalised women that provides training to start creative enterprises), Enke (rebuilds the confidence and self-belief of unemployed youth through training and practical experience), 26’10 South (an architecture firm designing a local youth centre) and ReimagiNation (works with local secondary school students to create a social and creative enterprising mindset). Stay tuned for more updates from this special afternoon... #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica

Публикация от The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal)

СМИ: Меган Маркл даст резонансное интервью Эллен Дедженерес

Уточним, что еще до свадьбы роль посла брал на себя принц Гарри, а когда он связал себя узами брака с Меган Маркл, обязанности пришлось поделить поровну с супругой.

Как сообщалось ранее, недавно Меган Маркл поделилась архивными снимками с благотворительных проектов. 

Принц Гарри, Королевская семья, Елизавета II, Меган Маркл, Герцоги Сассекские, Королевская миссия.
