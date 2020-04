"С фронта": на обложках британского издания появились снимки врачей, борющихся с коронавирусом

View this post on Instagram

Like the rest of the nation, everyone working on Grazia has been humbled and awe-struck by the way frontline NHS staff have responded to the coronavirus crisis, risking their own lives to help the rest of us. Our latest issue is dedicated to those workers, as a way of saying thanks for their selfless dedication. The issue is on sale Tuesday 31st March‬ and you can pre-order a copy now via the link in our bio for delivery to your door. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ And as a small token of our appreciation (it’s the least we could do!) we are offering this issue of Grazia FREE to all NHS staff. So, if you work for the NHS, check back on Monday for details of how to get your issue. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀ The cover shoot was shot in a matter of minutes in the car parks of NHS hospitals, maintaining social distancing, before Dr Janitha Gowribalan, Dr Rosena Allin-Khan, paramedic Sarah Blanchard and nurse Richenda Browne went back to their day jobs – saving lives. Words: @itsmeannasilverman. Images: @amitlennon