СМИ: какое имя Кэти Перри даст ребенку

Новости шоу бизнеса:В сети появились предположения, какое же имя Кэти Перри даст своему первенцу.

Популярная певица Кэти Перри и известный актер Орландо Блум ждут пополнения в семье. О поле ребенка счастливые родители сообщили поклонникам довольно оригинальным способом. Певица опубликовала в своем инстаграме фото, на котором Орландо Блум измазан на лице светло-розовым кремом. Таким образом звездные родители заявили, что ждут дочку.

О том, как именно хотят назвать дочку Кэти Перри и Орландо Блум, рассказал друг исполнительницы на подкасте The Naughty But Nice with Rob. По его словам, звезда планирует назвать девочку в честь своей покойной бабушки Энн Перл Хадсон, которую она недавно потеряла.

Бабушка имела немалое влияние на певицу и стала примером для подражания. Близкий человек Кэти Перри ушла из жизни в 99-летнем возрасте. Певица искренне надеется, что бабушка станет настоящим ангелом-хранителем ее будущей крохи.

После ее смерти, на страницах своего инстаграмма 35-летняя американская певица опубликовала трогательное сообщение, показав фолловерам серию архивных фотографий и видео с бабушкой.