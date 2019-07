Кэролайн из "Дневников вампира" может появится в сериале "Наследие"

View this post on Instagram

This is back in 2011 at my first Comic Con with TVD... I was THRILLED to be a part of my first panel... and was then even MORE thrilled when I saw the photos after and realized they put the wrong name plate in front of me . Seth Gabel had a great time and I’m honored to announce I’ll back at Comic Con this year MODERATING the Legacies Panel on Friday July 19th! Seth Gabel will see you there #WBSDCC #SDCC2019 #legacies #sethgablecomiccon2019 Send me your Fan Questions!