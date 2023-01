"Щоб убивати, штовхаєш усім нафту": переможці Євробачення 2021 року вразили мережу повною версією пісні, присвяченій війні в Україні (відео)

Gasoline

You're nothing but gasoline

Starting fires since seventeen

Silver spoon in daddy's jeans

You go four, three, two, one, count it, count it down

You live in a stolen dress

You're so dark but you're painted red

Soaking wet in your golden bed

You go four, three, two, one, counting, counting down

*

How are you sleeping at night?

How do you close both your eyes?

Living with all of those lives

On your hands?

Standing alone on that hill

Using your fuel to kill

We won't take it standing still

Watch us dance

How are you sleeping at night?

How do you close both your eyes?

Living with all of those lives

On your hands?

Standing alone on that hill

Using your fuel to kill

We won't take it standing still

Watch us dance

*

Wе're gonna dance on gasoline

Wе're gonna dance on gasoline

We're gonna dance on gasoline

*

Your ego is dangerous

Your own blood is losing trust

Neighbors left in the dust

You go four, three, two, one, count it, count it down

Stolen throne

Playing god with a heart of stone

The whole world is waiting for you to go

Down, down, down, counting, counting down

*

How are you sleeping at night?

How do you close both your eyes?

Living with all of those lives

On your hands?

Standing alone on that hill

Using your fuel to kill

We won't take it standing still

Watch us dance

How are you sleeping at night?

How do you close both your eyes?

Living with all of those lives

On your hands?

Standing alone on that hill

Using your fuel to kill

We won't take it standing still

Watch us dance

*

We're gonna dance on gasoline

We're gonna dance on gasoline

We're gonna dance on gasoline

We're gonna dance on gasoline

We're gonna dance on gasoline