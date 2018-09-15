День Независимости Украины

Знаменитый певец Джастин Бибер официально женился на Хейли Болдуин

14:34 Сегодня Телеграф
24tv.ua
Фото: Instagram

Новости шоу бизнеса: Американский певец Джастин Бибер и его невеста модель Хейли Болдуин официально зарегистрировали брак в суде Нью-Йорка в пятницу, 14 сентября.

13 сентября Джастин Бибер и Хейли Болдуин посетили городской суд в Нью-Йорке, чтобы подать заявление на бракосочетание, как пишут западные СМИ. Джастин Бибер признался, что не может дождаться, когда женится на своей возлюбленной.

 
 
 
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!

Публикация от Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

После чего источник, близкий к семье артиста, информировал, что Хейли и Джастин в пятницу, 14 сентября, официально зарегистрировали брак в суде Нью-Йорка. Отмечается, что свадебная церемония в церкви и празднования пройдут позже.

Новости шоу бизнеса, Instagram, Альманах 2018, Джастин Бибер, Женитьба, Знаменитость, Супруги, Хейли Болдуин.
