Джонни Депп сегодня отмечает день рождения: амурные дела главного сердцееда мира

Newly released court documents, photos and police reports show that actor and musician DID NOT abuse ex-wife Amber Heard. Instead IT WAS SHE WHO ABUSED HIM. He has 87 security camera videos, police depositions, third party witnesses, medical reports and photographic evidence of the abuse he faced and the staged lies of Amber. Johhny Depp is suing Amber and The Sun for defamation. #celebrities #celebritynews #actors #actresses #amberheard #amberheardjohnnydepp #johnnydepp #johnnydeppnews #thesun #defamation