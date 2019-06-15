"Ничего не нарушила": оголенные плечи Кейт Миддлтон вызвали бурю эмоций

И, как всегда, будущая королева Великобритании вызывает настоящий фурор.
Недавно герцогиня Кембриджская посетила гала-ужин в Лондоне, на который прибыла в обтягивающем трикотажнем белом платье с открытыми плечами от Barbara Casasola. Откровенный наряд сразу же вызвал немало противоречивых мнений, однако он не нарушил королевский протокол. Интересно, что в этом же платье Миддлтон появилась на одном из мероприятий в 2016 году.
Свой элегантный аутфил Кэтрин завершила блестящими лодочками Jimmy Choo стоимостью 635 долларов. И нам кажется, что это достойный выход будущей королевы Великобритании.
The Duchess of Cambridge, Patron of Action on Addiction, attended the first annual gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week. Before the dinner, The Duchess of Cambridge met former Action on Addiction clients Jay Otty and Melanie Bennett, who worked to prepare food for the gala dinner. Jay is a key member of the ‘front of house’ staff at @Brink_Liverpool – Action on Addiction’s ‘dry bar’ in the city. He has worked in the hospitality industry for seven years, having now been clean and sober for nine years. Melanie says that Action on Addiction’s Self-Help Addiction Recovery Programme, which taught her coping mechanisms and new behaviours, and started the grieving process for her father which she had been blocking for ten years, helped saved her life. Speaking at the dinner, The Duchess said: "What’s remarkable about Action on Addiction is that it goes beyond helping those who are suffering on the courageous journey into recovery – it also lends direct support to the children and families affected by addiction – for as long as it takes." Action on Addiction is the only UK addictions charity that works across all the areas of research, treatment, family support and professional education. The aim of Addiction Awareness Week is to provide a platform for focused conversations about the many different facets of addiction, to enable a wide range of organisations to engage with people and families who may be affected by addiction, and to raise public awareness of the far-reaching and negative effects of addiction. The ultimate aim is that as honest but inspirational stories are shared, those affected by addiction will then feel more able to take the necessary steps to access help, hope and freedom from their addiction. @ActionOnAddiction #AddictionAwarenessWeek
