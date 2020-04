Меган Маркл показала себя без мейкапа (Фото)

View this post on Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex hosting 'Together' cookbook launch on September 20, 2018 'Together: Our Community Cookbook' is a collection of recipes gathered by women whose families lived in Grenfell Tower, the West London high-rise where, in the summer of 2017, seventy-two residents died because of a disastrous fire. Markle began making off-the-radar visits to the Al Manaar mosque, which serves as a community center for displaced residents, and upon discovering that a kitchen formed by the women of Grenfell—known as Hubb, the Arabic word for "love"—was only operational two days a week for lack of funds, proposed making a cookbook as a fund-raiser. The book, the production of which is Markle's first substantial charitable undertaking since her marriage to Prince Harry, was launched with a garden party held at Kensington Palace, which lies a couple of miles south of Grenfell. Text by Rebecca Mead from 'The New Yorker'.