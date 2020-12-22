Юпитер и Сатурн "соединились": фото и видео редкого космического явления

В понедельник вечером, 21 декабря состоялось уникальное астрономическое явление – планеты гиганты Юпитер и Сатурн сблизились на минимальное расстояние.

Это было самое близкое "соединение" этих планет за последние 800 лет: ранее подобное явление произошло 4 марта 1226 года.

Таким образом в день зимнего солнцестояния, планеты-гиганты Юпитер и Сатурн находились так близко друг к другу, что выглядели, с Земли как одна.

Wow! The camera zoom in on my iPhone11 is amazeballs. JupiterSaturn# pic.twitter.com/q9r8dKGLgS — G (@stevensongs) December 22, 2020

После 18:00 можно было также увидеть 4 спутника Юпитера: Европа, Ганимед, Ио и Каллисто и спутник Сатурна Титан.

The #GreatConjunction of #Jupiter and #Saturn thru my telescope just after 6pm. 4 of Jupiter's moons; Europa, Ganymede, Io & Callisto, and Saturn's Titan moon visible. Stacked many images for more clarity and color. Nexstar Celestron 6SE with Nikon D750 attached. #scwx #ncwx pic.twitter.com/vzP2IAuFnS — Ed Piotrowski (@EdPiotrowski) December 22, 2020

It’s crazy to think that the dot to the left (Jupiter) has a NASA spacecraft orbiting it (JUNO). And on a moon (Titan) of the dot to right (Saturn) has a lander on its surface (Huygens). #GreatConjunction pic.twitter.com/tUaOOlLL8K — Hunter Kutz (@HunterKutz) December 22, 2020

Great Conjunction. Jupiter and it's 4 largest moons (550 million miles away) and Saturn (1 billion miles away). Telescope image from Melbourne, Australia by Sajal Chakravorty pic.twitter.com/q5971CTD4A — Tom Kierein (@TomKierein) December 22, 2020

This blows me away. From our studio monitor shot by Air7 you can see the rings of Saturn and the stripes on Jupiter. We’re live. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/2g9NSoW3Jm — David Ono (@abc7davidono) December 22, 2020

I did my best to capture the conjuncture. Top left is Saturn and you can see the oval shape due to the rings. On the right is Jupiter with three of its 4 Galilean moons visible. I also captured the moon cause why not #GreatConjunction pic.twitter.com/Pqa8zSZ9pi — Matthew Lydy (@thebestmateo) December 22, 2020

Spotted the 'Christmas Star' last night? LOOK: The great conjunction of planets Jupiter and Saturn on Monday, December 21. Dubbed as the 'Christmas Star,' the two giants appeared to be close in the night sky. This event will not occur again until 2080. : Sai Zamora pic.twitter.com/SbrbDeVo7B — Rappler (@rapplerdotcom) December 22, 2020

The Great Conjunction: A rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn takes place on Dec. 21, 2020 (winter solstice). Here are photos of the event from around the world. 1.Volcanic - Guatemala

2.Washington Monument - D.C.

3.VLT Observatory - Chile

4.Agassiz Peak - Arizona pic.twitter.com/2Fc2KB1FRd — Kanekoa (@KanekoaTheGreat) December 22, 2020

Видео великого соединения Юпитера и Сатурна, снятого над Цинциннати, штат Огайо:

Happening now: The great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn, shot over Cincinnati Ohio pic.twitter.com/DAhEEdqyto — Latest in space (@latestinspace) December 22, 2020

Стоит напомнить, что в ночь с 13 на 14 декабря жители Земли могли наблюдать интересное зрелище - метеорный поток Геминиды.