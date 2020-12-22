Скачать
Вторник, 22.12.2020
Кремль наломал столько дров...: ждать ли улучшения отношений между США и РФ при Байдене
Трусы Навального стали мемом года: пикантная деталь отравления вызвала шквал шуток
Витренко все же стал министром: назначение уже вызвало первую отставку
Отличные картинки и поздравления с Днем энергетика 2020
Юпитер и Сатурн "соединились": фото и видео редкого космического явления

Юпитер и Сатурн "соединились": фото и видео редкого космического явления
07:56 Сегодня

В понедельник вечером, 21 декабря состоялось уникальное астрономическое явление – планеты гиганты Юпитер и Сатурн сблизились на минимальное расстояние.

Это было самое близкое "соединение" этих планет за последние 800 лет: ранее подобное явление произошло 4 марта 1226  года.

Таким образом в день зимнего солнцестояния, планеты-гиганты Юпитер и Сатурн находились так близко друг к другу, что выглядели, с Земли как одна.

Фото сближения:

 

После 18:00 можно было также увидеть 4 спутника Юпитера: Европа, Ганимед, Ио и Каллисто и спутник Сатурна Титан.

Кадры с планетами:

Фото великого "соединения":

Юпитер и Сатурн:

Кадры планет:

Фото небесных тел:

Великое соединение планет Юпитера и Сатурна в понедельник, 21 декабря:

Фотографии мероприятия с разных уголков мира:

Видео великого соединения Юпитера и Сатурна, снятого над Цинциннати, штат Огайо:

"Рождественская звезда":

Кадры события:

Юпитер и Сатурн вместе создали "Рождественскую звезду":

Запись полной трансляции:

Стоит напомнить, что в ночь с 13 на 14 декабря жители Земли могли наблюдать интересное зрелище - метеорный поток Геминиды.

Все по теме:

Космос, Звезда, Планеты.

Автор:

Телеграф
