Кличко-младший показал, чем занимается на карантине (Видео)

Понедельник, 30.03.2020
Новости спорта:44-летний Владимир Кличко поддерживает свою форму даже во время карантина.

Украинский боксер Владимир Кличко показал видео, в котором проводит активные тренировки с гантелями.

Ролик спортсмен опубликовал в своем Instagram-аккаунте.

"Многие могут догадаться, что я все еще тренируюсь и регулярно занимаюсь боксом. В такие времена, как сейчас, я скучаю по спортзалу и боксерскому рингу".

 
 
 
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram

Many of you might of guessed that I still train and box regularly. In #stayhome times such as these, I miss the gym and boxing ring, it's important to stay agile both physically and mentallyIn addition to the training, @wyllit.food products provide me with adequate nutrition to be energetic and agileHow do you stay agile or are you couch potatoes now? Stay at home, stay agile! #flattenthecurve #stayhomechallenge #wyllit #wyllitfood #mixsport ++++ Viele von euch wissen, dass ich immer noch regelmäßig trainiere und boxe. In Zeiten von #wirbleibenzuhause fehlen mir Fitnessstudio und Boxring. Denn gerade jetzt ist es wichtig, agil zu bleiben – körperlich und geistig. Neben dem Training helfen mir dabei die Produkte von @wyllit.food, die mich mit einer Extra-Portion Beweglichkeit versorgen. Wie bleibt ihr agil oder seid ihr schon Couchpotatoes geworden? :-D Stay at home, stay agile!

Допис, поширений Wladimir Klitschko (@klitschko)

Международный Зал боксерской славы может включить Владимира Кличко

"Важно оставаться гибким как физически, так и ментально", - подписал Владимир Кличко в описании под видео.

Все по теме:

Владимир Кличко, Бокс, Вирус, Карантин, Новости спорта, Коронавирус, Covid-19.
