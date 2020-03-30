Кличко-младший показал, чем занимается на карантине (Видео)

Украинский боксер Владимир Кличко показал видео, в котором проводит активные тренировки с гантелями.
Ролик спортсмен опубликовал в своем Instagram-аккаунте.
"Многие могут догадаться, что я все еще тренируюсь и регулярно занимаюсь боксом. В такие времена, как сейчас, я скучаю по спортзалу и боксерскому рингу".
Переглянути цей допис в Instagram
Many of you might of guessed that I still train and box regularly. In #stayhome times such as these, I miss the gym and boxing ring, it's important to stay agile both physically and mentallyIn addition to the training, @wyllit.food products provide me with adequate nutrition to be energetic and agileHow do you stay agile or are you couch potatoes now? Stay at home, stay agile! #flattenthecurve #stayhomechallenge #wyllit #wyllitfood #mixsport ++++ Viele von euch wissen, dass ich immer noch regelmäßig trainiere und boxe. In Zeiten von #wirbleibenzuhause fehlen mir Fitnessstudio und Boxring. Denn gerade jetzt ist es wichtig, agil zu bleiben – körperlich und geistig. Neben dem Training helfen mir dabei die Produkte von @wyllit.food, die mich mit einer Extra-Portion Beweglichkeit versorgen. Wie bleibt ihr agil oder seid ihr schon Couchpotatoes geworden? :-D Stay at home, stay agile!
"Важно оставаться гибким как физически, так и ментально", - подписал Владимир Кличко в описании под видео.