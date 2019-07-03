Звезда фильма "Однажды в Голливуде" на обложке австралийского GQ

Американский актер, который прославился в таких фильмах как "Троя", "Загадочная история Бенджамина Баттона", "Ярость" продолжает успешно сниматься в новых фильмах и участвовать в различных мероприятиях.
В этот раз актер снялся для обложки австралийского издания GQ.
Брэд Питт признался журналистам издания, что планирует меньше сниматься в кино, а больше времени хочет посвятить продюсированию новых проектов.
"Мне очень нравится находиться по другую сторону камеры, отвечать за производство проекта. Я действительно считаю, что актерская игра больше подходит молодым людям. Дело не в том, что нет интересных, характерных персонажей для зрелых актеров. Никто не отменял естественный отбор", - ответил актер.
Стоит отметить, что зарубежные СМИ активно обсуждают предполагаемую связь голливудского красавчика со своей бывшей супругой, Дженнифер Энистон.
Как сообщалось в издании Life & Style, Джордж Клуни вместе со своей женой Амаль организовали двойное свидание с Энистон и Питтом. Все это, по данным журналистов, происходило в Риме.
Также по информации, Брэд Питт очень хочет вернуть экс-супругу, но Дженнифер не спешит с этим делом. После измены, которая привела к разводу звездной пары, Энистон пока не может опять доверится Питту.