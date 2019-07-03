Скачать
Среда, 03.07.2019
В Минюсте рассказали о борьбе с неплательщиками алиментов
В Минюсте рассказали о борьбе с неплательщиками алиментов
Данилюк назвал приоритеты работы СНБО
Данилюк назвал приоритеты работы СНБО
Зозуля официально подписал контракт с Альбасете
Зозуля официально подписал контракт с Альбасете
Настя Каменских умилила Сеть трогательным фото
Настя Каменских умилила Сеть трогательным фото

Звезда фильма "Однажды в Голливуде" на обложке австралийского GQ

Звезда фильма "Однажды в Голливуде" на обложке австралийского GQ
14:22 Сегодня Телеграф Фото: Instagram

Новости шоу бизнеса: Брэд Питт украсил обложку известного глянца GQ Australia.

Американский актер, который прославился в таких фильмах как "Троя", "Загадочная история Бенджамина Баттона", "Ярость" продолжает успешно сниматься в новых фильмах и участвовать в различных мероприятиях.

В этот раз актер снялся для обложки австралийского издания GQ.

Брэд Питт признался журналистам издания, что планирует меньше сниматься в кино, а больше времени хочет посвятить продюсированию новых проектов.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

#New Brad Pitt For GQ Australia’s July/August 2019. #Bradpitt #OnceUponATimeInHollywood

Публикация от Brad Pitt (@bradpittoffcial)

"Мне очень нравится находиться по другую сторону камеры, отвечать за производство проекта. Я действительно считаю, что актерская игра больше подходит молодым людям. Дело не в том, что нет интересных, характерных персонажей для зрелых актеров. Никто не отменял естественный отбор", - ответил актер.

 
 
 
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

We’re going to have start at the end on this one. It was the end of the day. In fact, it was the end of a very long day at the beginning of May that involved two location houses, 49 set-ups and 4730 files in 5.5 hours to be precise. We were shooting the international publicity for Sony Pictures “Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” which means getting as many set ups as possible with the cast of the movie all for international editorial release. And at the end of the day, the sun had already gone behind the hills to the west of the world famous Simon House in Beverly Hills, but we were charged with creating a bright, sunny, Southern California look for the cover story of Brad Pitt for GQ Australia. So…we threw up a beauty dish directly behind and above Mr. Pitt and the foliage to create that warm end-of-the-day glow…but…the canyon wall behind the beauty dish was going very dark, so we aimed a bare head into the vegetation and blasted it! (You can see that bare head just under the beauty dish.) And voila! A sunny SoCal afternoon! The photo crew that incredible day consisted of (in order of height) @smgudmunson (That’s Seth holding the 4x floppy like he means it. Wait. Wasn’t he in the last post holding something?) @leemorganphoto @paoloalfante @jamesbianchi @johnnykompar @evanmullingphoto @emilymislakphoto and @pollycpics. Running monitors and computers and cameras at two locations was (in order of parental complexity) @evlasic and @tronqs. The set and props crew was led by @tortnt and consisted of (in order of beard density) @zachcryder @cixxx @nowenwright @mattychristesson @bodydumpers and @svtortorici. Production was led by the tireless timezone traveler @happyharleyproductions and consisted of @alywhitman @andrewspookyfeet and @tylerthings. And of course @luvlouella was at the center of the storm, making split second decisions and ensuring that I got as many set ups as possible. Styling by @samanthamcmillen_stylist Coat on the cover by @boglioofficial. Mucho mucho appreciation to @emilycshimizu. Many many thanks to @Jake_millar and @christensenmike and @gqaustralia and @rachgoldie and @giantartists. @onceinhollywood @sonypictures

Публикация от Art Streiber (@aspictures)

Стоит отметить, что зарубежные СМИ активно обсуждают предполагаемую связь голливудского красавчика со своей бывшей супругой, Дженнифер Энистон.

Дженнифер Энистон отреагировала на внешний вид Мэттью Перри

Как сообщалось в издании Life & Style, Джордж Клуни вместе со своей женой Амаль организовали двойное свидание с Энистон и Питтом. Все это, по данным журналистов, происходило в Риме.

Также по информации, Брэд Питт очень хочет вернуть экс-супругу, но Дженнифер не спешит с этим делом. После измены, которая привела к разводу звездной пары, Энистон пока не может опять доверится Питту.

Перейти на Главную страницу Добавить комментарий

Все по теме:

Брэд Питт, Обложка, Фото, Американский актер, GQ Australia.
Добавить комментарий
Перед написанием комментария ознакомьтесь с правилами.

Новости категории

Новости категории

Сегодня читают
01 Гороскоп на сегодня, 3 июля 2019: все знаки Зодиака
02 Гройсман анонсировал очередное массовое повышение пенсий
03 Врачи назвали напитки, очищающие организм от паразитов
04 Приметы и обряды на 3 июля - День Мефодия-перепелятника
05 В Украину идет похолодание с грозами: прогноз синоптиков
Гороскоп
Гороскоп знак зодиака ОвенОвен Гороскоп знак зодиака ТелецТелец Гороскоп знак зодиака БлизнецыБлизнецы Гороскоп знак зодиака РакРак Гороскоп знак зодиака ЛевЛев Гороскоп знак зодиака ДеваДева
Гороскоп знак зодиака ВесыВесы Гороскоп знак зодиака СкорпионСкорпион Гороскоп знак зодиака СтрелецСтрелец Гороскоп знак зодиака КозерогКозерог Гороскоп знак зодиака ВодолейВодолей Гороскоп знак зодиака РыбыРыбы

Новости сегодня

Просмотреть всю ленту новостей
Раде предлагают закон против мата: объяснения Богомолец
Раде предлагают закон против мата: объяснения Богомолец
В Украину идет похолодание с грозами: прогноз синоптиков
В Украину идет похолодание с грозами: прогноз синоптиков
В Страсбурге избрали президента Европейского парламента
В Страсбурге избрали президента Европарламента
Ушел из жизни экс-глава Chrysler и создатель Ford Mustang
Ушел из жизни экс-глава Chrysler и создатель Ford Mustang
Телеграф - последние новости Украины и мира

Все материалы Телеграф, опубликованные на этом сайте с ссылкой на агентство "Интерфакс-Украина", не подлежат дальнейшему воспроизведению и/или распространению в какой-либо форме, не иначе как с письменного разрешения агентства. Перепечатка, копирование или воспроизведение информации, содержащей ссылку на агентство "УНИАН", "Укринформ", "УНН", "Украинские новости", "ИТАР-ТАСС", "Украинская Фото Группа" и "Reuters" в каком-либо виде строго запрещена.

Полное или частичное использование материалов разрешается только при условии наличия прямой, открытой для поисковых систем гиперссылки на прямой адрес материала на сайте telegraf.com.ua. Гиперссылка должна содержаться исключительно в первом абзаце текста. Размер шрифта ссылки или гиперссылки не должен быть меньше шрифта публикации.

Copyright © 2012-2019, Телеграф.

Правила сайта Контакты Реклама на сайте Политика конфиденциальности О проекте Телеграф Карта
Вверх
×
Продолжая просматривать telegraf.com.ua, Вы подтверждаете, что ознакомились с Правилами пользования сайтом, и соглашаетесь c Политикой конфиденциальности
Закрыть Соглашаюсь