Про що пісня Tvorchi на Євробаченні 2023: повний текст треку Heart of Steel з перекладом

Sometimes gotta let it go

Sometimes gotta look away

Sometimes you just gotta know

When to stick your middle finger up in the air

I cannot explain

Tell you how I feel

Life is just a game

And i’m playing for the win

Don’t be scared to say just what you think

Cause’ no matter how bad, someone’s listening

Don’t care what you say

Don’t care how you feel

Get out of my way

Cos i got a heart of steel

Don’t care what you say…

Or how you feel….

Oh I got a heart of steel

Oooh

You just like to act a fool

Trynna get in my head like

When I turn on my headlights

I can see right through you

Trynna get a reaction

I just hit the action move

Незважаючи на біль

Я продовжую свій бій

Світ палає, а ти дій

Don’t be scared to say just what you think

Cause’ no matter how bad, someone’s listening

Don’t care what you say

Don’t care how you feel

Get out of my way

Cos i got a heart of steel

Don’t care what you say…

Or how you feel….

Oh I got a heart of steel

Oooh

Don’t care what you say…

Or how you feel….

Oh I got a heart of steel

Oooh