Настоящая гейша: Рианна в новой фотосессии в азиатском стиле

Среда, 10.07.2019
Новости шоу бизнеса: 31-летняя поп-звезда позировала в роскошных образах, дополненных ярким макияжем в традиционном китайском стиле.

Популярная певица Рианна стала главной героиней августовского номера китайского Harper’s Bazaar, на страницах которого предстала в образе азиатской красавицы.

Автором ярких снимков, которые были опубликованы на официальной странице глянца в Instagram, выступила знаменитая китайская визуальная художница и фотограф Чен Мэн.

"С Рианной всегда ассоциировалась храбрость и честность во всем, что она делает. Ее не беспокоит мнение окружающих, и она всегда продолжает делать то, что любит. Через четыре года Рианна снова украсила нашу обложку и показала, как четко западная икона может передать восточную эстетику.

Родившись на Барбадосе, Рианна прошла путь от статуса "никто" до статуса "знаменитость" благодаря своему музыкальному таланту. Сейчас Рианна - пример для подражания и даже королева поп-музыки", - описывает свою августовскую кавер-стар редакция китайского глянца.

