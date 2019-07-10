Настоящая гейша: Рианна в новой фотосессии в азиатском стиле

Популярная певица Рианна стала главной героиней августовского номера китайского Harper’s Bazaar, на страницах которого предстала в образе азиатской красавицы.
Автором ярких снимков, которые были опубликованы на официальной странице глянца в Instagram, выступила знаменитая китайская визуальная художница и фотограф Чен Мэн.
"С Рианной всегда ассоциировалась храбрость и честность во всем, что она делает. Ее не беспокоит мнение окружающих, и она всегда продолжает делать то, что любит. Через четыре года Рианна снова украсила нашу обложку и показала, как четко западная икона может передать восточную эстетику.
Being born in Barbados, Rihanna(@badgalriri )has worked her way up from “nobody” to “somebody”with her musical talents. She is now a role model for girls all over the world, and she is even the ”king of pop”. Stay tuned for our August Issue cover. @shasimona @weitian25 Photographed by @chenman Visual Direction @mumoodsight #harpersbazaarchina #augustissue #rihanna
There is always a brave truthfulness on Rihanna( @badgalriri ). She doesn't care about judgments from others, justing keep in doing what she loves. After four years, Rihanna is back to be our cover star and again shows when western style icon meets eastern aesthetic. @shasimona @weitian25 Photographed by @chenman Chief Producer #左敏洁 #harpersbazaarchina #augustissue #rihanna
Singer, icon, entrepreneur...... Rihanna ( @badgalriri ) has different titles and gets more and more influence at the same time. With the influence, she chooses to make a voice for the minority, showing the incredible feminine power. @shasimona @weitian25 Photographed by @chenman Chief Producer #左敏洁 #harpersbazaarchina #augustissue #rihanna
Родившись на Барбадосе, Рианна прошла путь от статуса "никто" до статуса "знаменитость" благодаря своему музыкальному таланту. Сейчас Рианна - пример для подражания и даже королева поп-музыки", - описывает свою августовскую кавер-стар редакция китайского глянца.